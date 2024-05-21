Singapore drawn with Thailand, Malaysia in Group A of year-end Asean football championship

SINGAPORE – Another Causeway derby with Malaysia beckons for Singapore, as both teams were placed in Group A of the Nov 23-Dec 21 Asean Mitsubishi Electric Cup 2024 during the draw in Hanoi on May 21.

The last time the Lions faced their fierce rivals was in the 2022 edition, when Malaysia prevailed 4-1 at the Bukit Jalil Stadium to eliminate Singapore in the final group game in January 2023.

Joining the two teams in Group A are Thailand, Cambodia and the winners of the two-legged play-off between Brunei and Timor Leste.

Singapore have lost all of their last seven meetings with Thailand, with their most recent victory dating back to the 2012 Asean Cup final, when the Republic won 3-1 in the first leg.

For the 2024 edition, Singapore could be without the services of players from local sides Lion City Sailors and Tampines Rovers.

As the 2023 Singapore Premier League champions, the Sailors have qualified for the 2024-25 AFC Champions League 2 (ACL 2). Tampines also secured a qualifying play-off berth as the second-best local team.

Matchdays 5 and 6 of ACL 2 will be held on Nov 26-28 and Dec 3-5 respectively, clashing with the competition dates of the Asean Cup.

Since their last triumph in 2012, the Lions have not progressed from the group stage except for the delayed 2020 edition, which was held in Singapore in 2021.

Then, the Republic fell to Indonesia in the dramatic two-legged semi-finals, which ended 3-3 on aggregate before Indonesia prevailed 5-3 in extra time.

Besides seven-time champions Thailand, Singapore are still the second-most successful side in the Asean competition’s history with four titles in 1998, 2004, 2007 and 2012.

Vietnam have two trophies while Malaysia had their sole victory in 2010.