ST Sports’ Play of the Month – Road Cycling

Lee, a director in the banking sector, was then in Britain for a six-month stint. He remembered being comfortable in just a jersey and windbreaker in 4 deg C weather, but things soon changed when he was in the outskirts of London.

With the wind and rain intensifying, he felt his extremities freezing up.

The 40-year-old said: “You don’t feel the cold until you actually go to the outskirts and I was only wearing a jersey and a jacket because I thought that was more than sufficient.

“I completed the ride, but it was not easy, it was only then that I realised the importance of being prepared for an overseas ride.”

Ong and Lee are part of a Facebook cycling group which has over 3,300 members. About 10 to 30 of them go on overseas cycling trips regularly.

Lee has been to trips in England, Wales, Spain, Iceland, Indonesia, Malaysia and Chinese Taipei and is planning an eighth to China or Vietnam at the end of 2024.

“Once you start cycling in Singapore, there are very limited places that you can actually cycle. After two years, the routes start to get boring,” he said.

He ranks the route in Mallorca, Spain, as his favourite, adding: “The most memorable one is definitely Mallorca because that is a cycling paradise. The islands where people go to cycle, you can see different terrains there, you can climb, you get flats, and the scenery is just beautiful.”