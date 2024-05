If sport has a poetry to it, a rough-edged, illuminating expression of the complicated human self, then he’s the right man to meet. A triple Olympic gold medallist with a degree in English literature whose autobiography starts with quotes from Homer and AC/DC. Ask him to describe the altering power of his first Olympic victory in the 50m freestyle in 2000 and he does so elegantly.

“You were just like one little star in the night sky, but now you’re the sun.”