Riskier approach helps Siddharth Jagadeesh become Singapore’s youngest chess grandmaster

SINGAPORE – Nothing ventured, nothing gained is an old saying that many successful entrepreneurs hold dear in the business world.

Singaporean teen Siddharth Jagadeesh found that maxim to be true on the chessboard too.

After claiming the international master (IM) title – the second-highest rank in chess – in March 2022, Siddharth hit a plateau.

For about a year, his Fide (International Chess Federation) performance rating remained in the 2,380-2,420 range.

After speaking to his coaches at the Singapore Chess Federation, the 17-year-old realised that he had been too conservative in his play and was paying too much respect to his opponents.

He adopted a riskier approach and reaped the rewards earlier in May, when he beat three higher-ranked players en route to becoming Singapore’s sixth and youngest chess grandmaster.

With a Fide performance rating of 2,508, he completed the required three norms for attaining chess’ highest rank at the May 14-22 Sharjah Masters in the United Arab Emirates, pending ratification by the world federation.

Siddharth told The Straits Times: “After becoming IM, I stagnated for a year, because I faced the problem of giving too much respect to players ranked higher than me.

“I had mediocre results. I kept learning but my rating wouldn’t go up and I wouldn’t make any norms. It was confusing because I was working on the game, but results weren’t improving. I definitely felt my progress was slowing down.”

The turning point came after he set a target of becoming a grandmaster before his national service enlistment in 2026.

His coaches, including Uzbek grandmaster Andrey Kvon, also convinced him to stop settling for draws against higher-ranked players.

Siddharth said: “I bought into a new strategy that was more aggressive, and results started improving slowly.

“I started to play full games against these players, not be happy with a draw at all times and try to take my chances when they come. I knew it’d bring me gains in the long term.”

And it worked a treat for him, as he achieved a goal he had set for himself when he started playing chess at the tender age of seven.