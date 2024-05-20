Stars align for Singapore cyclist Riyadh Hakim at MTB Eliminator World Cup series in Indonesia

SINGAPORE – It has been a rollercoaster season for Singaporean mountain biker Riyadh Hakim as he suffered injury and illnesses.

But the stars aligned for him on May 19, as he clinched silver at the MTB Eliminator (XCE) World Cup in Palangkaraya, Indonesia after capitalising on his rivals’ crashes.

The 25-year-old clocked 1min 42.06sec to finish second behind New Zealand’s Lochlan Brown (1:35.71). Austria’s Theo Hauser (2:17.76) was third.

Riyadh said: “It really means a lot to me, especially this year, it has been quite a rollercoaster half a year, been through lots of ups and downs.

“I had a really great start to the season in Thailand with a podium finish (Thailand Mountain Bike Cup bronze Cross Country Olympic or XCO) but then I had an injury and I had to stay out of training for like almost two weeks and then I felt sick with dengue, so it was really like going down, down, down.”

He had competed in the first and second legs of the World Cup series in Paris and Barcelona respectively, but had returned to Asia with a flu which kept him out of training.

He then recovered in time for the Asian Mountain Bike Championship in Malaysia from May 8-12, but finished 20th in the XCO and ninth in the XCE.

Riyadh expressed delight with the silver as the Indonesian leg was supposed to be his “reset race”.

“I really wanted to use this World Cup as a resetting race, to take things step by step and wanted to have fun, to pick up again after last weekend,” he added.

In the third of the eight-part series, the Singaporean won his quarter-final and semi-final and wanted to “carry the momentum” to the final.

He had capitalised on two crashes during the final as Barcelona leg winner Lorenzo Serres had to deal with a broken pedal right out of the gate. The Frenchman lost control of his bike and crashed.

A couple of turns later, race leader Hauser had a punctured tyre after going through the rock garden and Riyadh tried to overtake the Austrian on the inside turn.

Both were blindsided, however, as Brown overtook them. Hauser subsequently lost control of his bike and also crashed.