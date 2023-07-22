Many rivers to cross as Paris prepares Seine for Olympics star role

PARIS – France’s plan to have the gigantic 2024 Olympics opening ceremony on the river Seine is filling many Parisians with giddy anticipation, while some officials feel mostly dread over the logistical challenges.

But whatever the obstacles may be, Paris is determined to make its iconic river a star, if not the star, of the 2024 Summer Games.

Ever since French President Emmanuel Macron ordered organisers to create the most memorable start to any Olympics in history, officials have been working overtime to make it happen.

Representatives from government, police, the national organising committee and Paris city hall know that so many things can go wrong up until the last minute before 8.24pm local time on July 26, 2024, when 10,000 athletes on around 100 boats are to float down the river, marking the start to the biggest event in France for decades.

The itinerary of six kilometres between the Austerlitz and Iena bridges takes them past some of the French capital’s most famous landmarks, Notre-Dame, the Louvre, the Musee d’Orsay, the Grand Palais and, of course, the Eiffel Tower.

“The potential is just crazy,” gushed Tony Estanguet, the head of the Paris 2024 organising committee, after a first practice run.

It will be the first time in Olympic history that the opening ceremony takes place outside the main athletics stadium.

A crowd of an estimated 500,000 will be watching from the river banks, joining countless celebrities and world leaders.

The security challenge alone is enough to give officials sleepless nights, and some, including the former Paris police chief, tried to get Macron to change his mind, in vain.

France’s leader wants an “unforgettable” Olympics start, outdoing even London, where the quirky 2012 opening ceremony directed by “Trainspotting” film director Danny Boyle wowed spectators.

“People will remember this. The whole world will watch the boats floating on the Seine,” said Marc Guillaume, the prefect of the Paris region.

“In contrast to a bunker-like stadium, we will be able to show Paris in its entirety, its history, its heritage, everything that makes us proud.”

While the Seine will make its biggest splash during the opening ceremony, it will continue to play a prominent role for the rest of the Olympics.