Loh Kean Yew through to Spain Masters s-finals

SINGAPORE – It was a good Friday for Loh Kean Yew, who beat Denmark’s 55th-ranked Mads Christophersen 21-13, 21-11 in their Madrid Spain Masters quarter-final on March 29.

The Singaporean world No. 11 will take on Chinese Taipei’s 24th-ranked Wang Tzu-wei on March 30 in his bid to end a 27-month title drought on Easter Sunday and revive a roller-coaster season.

The other men’s singles semi-final sees another Taiwanese, world No. 15 Chou Tien-chen, play 25th-ranked Toma Junior Popov.

“So far so good, I’m just focusing on the next match,” said Loh.

“There have been lots of ups and downs during these four weeks (in Europe), and I’m glad I’m in the semi-finals.”

Loh’s last tournament win was at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Championships in December 2021, while his last BWF World Tour title was at the Hylo Open in the preceding month.

Against fellow 26-year-old Christophersen, he always looked in control by playing tight net shots to set up smash opportunities and frequently wrong-footing his opponent with his drop shots and clears.

A six-point run in the opener and an 11-1 sequence in the second game gave Loh the buffer he needed to win in just 24 minutes.

Earlier at the Centro Deportivo Municipal Gallur, he made light work of Taiwanese Huang Yu-kai with a 21-8, 21-15 win in the first round.

He then put up a battling performance to come back from one game and 9-14 down in the second game to beat Frenchman Christo Popov 19-21, 21-17, 21-11 in the last 16.

While his speed and fighting spirit are mostly exemplary, they are not always enough to make up for a lack of consistency as he slipped from a career-high ranking of world No. 3 in 2022.

It has been another up-and-down season, with three early exits and quarter-final finishes at the Indonesia Masters and French Open sandwiching a final appearance at the Thailand Masters where he lost to Chou in three games.

National singles coach Kelvin Ho urged Loh to be prepared for tougher challenges ahead, maintain a strong focus on the process and approach each match with unwavering determination.

He said: “In order to succeed, Kean Yew must give his all to play with passion and intensity. He must be willing to grind hard for every shot and overcome obstacles.

“It is important for him to quickly recover from setbacks, manage his emotions effectively, and stay mentally strong throughout the tournament.

“While the desire to win another title is understandable, it is essential for Kean Yew to prioritise the daily process.

“By focusing on the present and giving his best effort each day, he can maximise his chances of success.

“It is through consistent dedication and hard work that he can overcome challenges and achieve his goals.”