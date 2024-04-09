‘Landmark’ prosecution for online abuse of Rugby World Cup official

DUBLIN – World Rugby hailed a “landmark” decision after a man in Australia was prosecuted for targeting a match official and his family online during the World Cup in France last season.

The rugby body said that it was the first prosecution for online hate at the 2023 World Cup and added that “further cases are pending across five jurisdictions”.

The man, identified by Australian media as Aaron Isaia, a youth worker from Brisbane, pleaded guilty to an online harassment charge on April 8 and was handed an A$1,000 (S$890) good behaviour bond.

He will also be banned from all World Rugby events.

“World Rugby welcomes this landmark outcome,” chief executive Alan Gilpin said in a statement.

“The vile and toxic abuse is an all-too-common occurrence for many sportsmen and women and public figures.

“We hope that this sends a very strong message to online trolls that such behaviour is totally unacceptable and that the sport and the authorities are prepared to take action.”

The New Zealand-born Isaia, 22, sent television match official (TMO) Brian MacNeice and his family threatening and abusive messages via Facebook during the World Cup.

It occurred in England’s tight 18-17 pool stage win over Samoa in Lille.

He was tracked down by a World Rugby online abuse programme supporting match officials and their families.

The organisation had struck a partnership with information services company Signify before the World Cup to monitor social media abuse of officials and players as well during the tournament.

Signify has reported 1,600 social media accounts to their platforms for breach of community guidelines.

“We are delighted to be extending our relationship with Signify Group to tackle online abuse in our sport,” Gilpin added.

“In addition to the support provided to our match officials, the partnership has enabled us to focus on the insights that help us better understand the triggers, tactics and threats and how best to mitigate them.”

Wayne Barnes, who refereed the World Cup final between eventual champions South Africa and New Zealand in Paris, reportedly received death threats afterwards, as did TMO Tom Foley. AFP, REUTERS