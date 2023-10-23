SA Rugby investigating allegations of verbal abuse in semi-final success

REUTERS/Nigel Marple/File photo
PARIS - Allegations of verbal abuse against South Africa hooker Bongi Mbonambi are being investigated by his own camp after he allegedly swore at England flanker Tom Curry during Saturday’s Rugby World Cup semi-final in Paris.

Audio and video footage posted on social media show Curry complaining to referee Ben O’Keeffe in the first half, although no action was taken. Curry confirmed an incident when questioned by reporters afterwards but refused to say what had allegedly been said.

“We are aware of the allegation, which we take very seriously, and are reviewing the available evidence. We will engage with Bongi if anything is found to substantiate the claim,” said a statement from SA Rugby.

Mbonambi was the stand-in captain for the Springboks after Siya Kolisi was substituted in the second half and helped the team to a tense 16-15 victory and a place in next weekend’s final against New Zealand in the French capital. REUTERS

