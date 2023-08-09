Lotte Kopecky and Jeffrey Hoogland win second titles at cycling worlds

GLASGOW - Belgium’s Lotte Kopecky underlined her status as one of the best female all-round cyclists of her generation when she claimed a second track title at the World Cycling Championships with victory in the points race on Tuesday.

Earlier, Dutch dominance of the men’s sprint events continued as the 30-year-old Jeffrey Hoogland claimed a third successive 1km time trial world title.

The Dutch had further cause to celebrate in the final event of the session when Jan-Willem van Schip and Yoeri Havik won a thrilling men’s madison race that was decided on the last few metres of the 200-lap marathon.

That gold, their first in the men’s madison at a world championship, put the Dutch level on top of the medals’ table with hosts Britain.

The 27-year-old Kopecky, runner-up in the Tour de France Femmes last month and now a six-time track world champion, made an early attack in the 100-lap race and then kept Australia’s Georgia Baker safely at bay to win by eight points.

Britain’s Neah Evans, the reigning champion, had challenged initially but got caught out of position when Kopecky took off with Baker in pursuit of a breakaway.

Evans ended up losing a lap to fall down the standings and had nothing left in the tank as Japan’s Tsuyaka Uchino grabbed third place by taking the 10 points for the last sprint.