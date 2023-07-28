Slovenian star Tadej Pogacar will race in Tour de France Singapore Criterium in October

SINGAPORE – Tadej Pogacar, the runaway leader atop the Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) rankings and two-time Tour de France champion, will race in October’s Tour de France Prudential Singapore Criterium.

The Slovenian star, 24, will make his debut in the Republic. He won the Tour in 2020 and 2021 and finished second the next two years, behind Denmark’s Jonas Vingegaard.

Pogacar, who cycles for UAE Team Emirates and has claimed victories in 2023 at the Vuelta a Andalucia, Ronde Van Vlaanderen, Amstel Gold Race and La Fleche Wallonne, said: “I’m looking forward to racing the streets of Singapore and ride in my white jersey one last time this year.”

Vingegaard had won the Singapore event in 2022 – which also featured top names like Chris Froome and Mark Cavendish – and while organisers will only confirm the full field in September, the prospect of a Pogacar-Vingegaard reunion in the Republic will be an enticing one for cycling fans.

Jean-Etienne Amaury, president of Amaury Sport Organisation, which owns the Tour de France, said: “Singapore, the home of cycling in South-east Asia, is an ideal destination to stage a Tour de France Criterium. A city known for its innovation and diversity, Singapore has embraced the spirit of unity and international cooperation of the Tour de France.”

On hearing that Pogacar was coming, cycling fan Aaron Wong, 39, said: “I texted all my friends to let them know because other cyclists, they just sit back and wait for the race to happen but he makes the race happen and takes the initiative to attack.”

The Oct 28-29 competition will feature a new route. In 2022, 44 cyclists raced over a 20-lap, 3.2km circuit around the Marina Bay Area.

The upcoming edition will see a shorter 3km route – the 32 riders complete multiple laps with the first across the line after 90 minutes declared the winner – that loops around Suntec City’s Fountain of Wealth and includes the War Memorial Park, Esplanade and Merlion. A weekend festival with international music acts will also be held.

Ong Ling Lee, Singapore Tourism Board’s executive director for sports and wellness, said: “With the world’s top cyclists racing past some of Singapore’s most iconic landmarks such as the Merlion and Esplanade, this prestigious event will bring the best of cycling to Singapore and showcase our city to the rest of the world.”

Unlike the 2022 event, which had a $220 price tag for the men’s seniors and masters categories in the amateur criterium and drew some criticism, there will be no fees this year.

Agnes Goh, managing director of organisers Evoke Exp, said: “Prudential made it free for everybody and they only require them to attend a clinic to make sure they know how to race. Knowing how to cycle versus racing is a little bit different.”

Tickets will be available from Aug 18 at https://singaporecriterium.com.