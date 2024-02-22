Kenya marathon star Kelvin Kiptum died from head injuries, says examiner

NAIROBI - Kenyan marathon prodigy Kelvin Kiptum, who was killed in a car crash, died of severe head injuries, a medical examiner said on Feb 21 but toxicology tests were still under way.

The world marathon record-holder died on Feb 11 at the age of 24 in an accident near his home, in the Eldoret area of Kenya’s Rift Valley.

“We found that the late Kelvin had severe head injuries and there were severe fractures which were mainly at the base of the skull,” chief government pathologist Johansen Oduor said.

Kiptum had also suffered multiple broken ribs and had injuries to his lungs, Oduor said.

“We have taken samples for further analysis because the circumstance of the death is still being investigated.”

Police said Kiptum was driving around 11pm when his car careered off the road and hit a tree.

His Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, 36, also died in the accident while another passenger, a woman, was injured.

The samples “will undergo a full toxicology analysis where we can see if there could be anything that could have contributed to his being involved in a motor vehicle accident,” Oduor said.

Kiptum, a father of two, will be buried on Feb 23 at the family home in Chepsamo near Eldoret.