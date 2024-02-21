Kenya marathon star Kelvin Kiptum’s funeral brought forward to Friday

NAIROBI – The funeral for world marathon record-holder Kelvin Kiptum, who was killed in a car crash, has been brought forward to Feb 23, Kenya’s athletics federation has said.

The athlete’s death at the age of 24 on Feb 11, just a few months after he smashed the world marathon record and before this summer’s Paris Olympics, shocked his home country and the world of athletics.

“Kelvin will be laid to rest on Friday, 23rd February, 2024 at his home in Chepkorio Village, Elgeyo Marakwet,” Athletics Kenya said in a statement on Feb 20.

Last week, officials had said that he would be buried on Feb 24, with the government promising a “heroic farewell” to the young marathon star.

A Kenyan athletics official told AFP on Feb 20 that the funeral would be a “state function” with President William Ruto in attendance.

It was brought forward because Mr Ruto would be attending the funeral of Namibian president Hage Geingob at the weekend, the official added.

Kiptum, a married father of two, was killed in a late-night car accident near his home in Eldoret, the high-altitude training hub in the Rift Valley, western Kenya.

His Rwandan coach Gervais Hakizimana, 36, also died in the accident while another passenger, a woman, was injured.

Hakizimana was laid to rest in Rwanda on Feb 21 following a vigil at his family home a day earlier, according a programme of service.

Kiptum had burst onto the marathon scene only in 2022, and recorded three of the all-time seven fastest times for the event in the three marathons he competed in.

He ran the Chicago marathon in October in 2hr 35secs, shattering the previous record set by his Kenyan rival Eliud Kipchoge by 34 seconds.

He was also the favourite to take gold at the Paris Olympics, where he was expected to go head to head with Kipchoge for the first time.

“The only way to honour my brother Kiptum is by winning the 2024 Olympic marathon and bringing the victory home,” Kipchoge posted on X last week.

Kiptum was the latest in a number of Kenyan athletes to have lost their lives in recent years.

Last week, long-distance runner Henry Rono, who broke four world records in the span of 81 days in 1978, died at the age of 72. No cause of death was revealed.

Rono was known for his unorthodox running style and diet, which consisted heavily of fast food and alcohol.

Lawmakers in Kenya have called for better support and protection for the country’s sporting talent. AFP, REUTERS