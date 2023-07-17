Joseph Schooling to take part in Professional Triathletes Organisation Asian Open at Marina Bay

SINGAPORE – Having shared an Olympic pool with 23-time gold medallist Michael Phelps in Rio, Singapore’s Olympic champion Joseph Schooling will now race in the waters off Marina Bay with yet another gold medallist in Tokyo 2020 triathlon winner Kristian Blummenfelt.

Schooling, 28, announced on Monday his participation as part of a relay team in the 100km “experienced amateur” triathlon race in the Aug 19-20 Singapore leg of the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open.

He will be taking part in the 2km swim segment of the triathlon, which also comprises an 80km bike and 18km run around the Marina Bay area.

He said in his Instagram post: “It is the first time the 100km triathlon race will be held in Singapore and it will also be my first time competing in open water.

“I can’t deny I’m feeling some nerves but mostly good vibes!”