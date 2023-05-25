Olympic triathlon champion Blummenfelt to race at PTO Asian Open in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Olympic and world triathlon champion Kristian Blummenfelt will make a whirlwind stop in Singapore for the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open on Aug 20, the 29-year-old Norwegian announced on Thursday.
He will compete in three events in two continents in 10 days – the first in an Olympic test event in Paris on Aug 18, followed by the PTO Open in Singapore two days later, before returning to Europe for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Lahti, Finland on Aug 27.
Blummenfelt will be looking to add to a trophy cabinet that includes gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics, World Triathlon Championship Series and Ironman World Championships – all in 2021 – as well as the Ironman 70.3 World Championships title.
Calling it a “great challenge”, he told the “How they train” podcast: “I’m hoping to have a good night of sleep on the plane and come fresh off the plane for a Sunday race.
Among the three races, the full-Ironman and 70.3 world champion clearly has a favourite, adding: “I’d prefer to win the PTO race because it’s also US$100,000 (S$135,300) on the line.”
The PTO Tour was launched in 2022 with races in Canada, Slovakia and the United States. The 2023 season consists of races in Europe, the US and Asia, with the European leg recently concluding in Ibiza, Spain, where Blummenfelt finished second.
The race in the Marina Bay area on Aug 20 will be the first PTO Tour event held in Asia. It will feature a women’s and men’s 100km race consisting of a 2km swim, 80km bike and 18km run, and two duathlon races.
Event organisers also announced on Thursday that the Music Run, which was last held in Singapore in 2018, will be staged alongside the PTO races.
The 5km fun run, which will have a pumping soundtrack that features participants’ favourite hits, boasts a strong following in Asia and has attracted 300,000 runners across 35 events in 13 countries since 2014.
PTO chief executive officer Sam Renouf said: “The Music Run has a proven track record of encouraging runners of all abilities to pull on their trainers and run around stunning city centre locations to the beat of their favourite tunes... (It) gives everyone a great option to get involved in what will be a festival of multi-sport activity.”
Fresh Events Asia general manager Jeff Ross added: “It’s an iconic venue, and the atmosphere is sure to be electric. It has been a long time since we staged the Music Run in Singapore, and we have missed being here. We look forward to welcoming everyone back to participate in our signature run with their family and friends.”
Registration for the Music Run will open next Saturday, 12pm at www.themusicrrun.com.sg. Participants may pre-register their interest at the website.