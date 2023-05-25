Olympic triathlon champion Blummenfelt to race at PTO Asian Open in Singapore

SINGAPORE – Olympic and world triathlon champion Kristian Blummenfelt will make a whirlwind stop in Singapore for the Professional Triathletes Organisation (PTO) Asian Open on Aug 20, the 29-year-old Norwegian announced on Thursday.

He will compete in three events in two continents in 10 days – the first in an Olympic test event in Paris on Aug 18, followed by the PTO Open in Singapore two days later, before returning to Europe for the Ironman 70.3 World Championships in Lahti, Finland on Aug 27.

Blummenfelt will be looking to add to a trophy cabinet that includes gold medals from the Tokyo Olympics, World Triathlon Championship Series and Ironman World Championships – all in 2021 – as well as the Ironman 70.3 World Championships title.

Calling it a “great challenge”, he told the “How they train” podcast: “I’m hoping to have a good night of sleep on the plane and come fresh off the plane for a Sunday race.

Among the three races, the full-Ironman and 70.3 world champion clearly has a favourite, adding: “I’d prefer to win the PTO race because it’s also US$100,000 (S$135,300) on the line.”