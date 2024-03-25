South Korea expects tough time against Thailand but remain confident in getting the job done

BANGKOK – South Korea interim coach Hwang Sun-hong is adamant on focusing on his own team’s strengths rather than adjusting to deal with Thailand in their Asian World Cup qualifier on March 26, despite being held to a 1-1 draw in the reverse fixture in Seoul five days ago.

The 22nd-ranked side travel to the Rajamangala Stadium in Bangkok after an insipid display against a side ranked 101st in the world.

It was Hwang’s first game in charge of South Korea after he took over the reins on a caretaker basis following the dismissal of Jurgen Klinsmann. However, the 55-year-old remains confident in his side’s ability to navigate past the South-east Asian side.

“Rather than adjusting to our opponents’ playing style, the key for us is to rediscover our own rhythm,” Hwang said at his pre-match press conference on March 25.

“It’s important for us to prepare for this match without breaking away from our framework. We will focus on our own play, not our opponents.”

He also acknowledged the fervent support Thailand enjoy at their own patch, but the coach felt his troops are more than capable of holding their own under hostile and humid conditions.

“We all understand the importance of this match and also the difficulty of playing away from home. This will be a tough match. Our players have been working hard. I firmly believe we will win tomorrow because these players have an extremely strong desire to win,” Hwang said.

“I am proud of my players and I have 100 per cent faith in them. Those guys will run into some difficulties, but I am confident they can overcome them.”

Homeground advantage is what will drive Thailand to victory, according to their Japanese coach Masatada Ishii.

The War Elephants are in a confident mood after the Seoul result and feel they can at the very least match their previous result to cap another memorable night for the team and their fans.

South Korea lead Group C with seven points, with both Thailand and China on four. Singapore are bottom with one point. The top two finishers will advance to the final round of Asian qualifiers.

“In the away game against South Korea, the players helped each other very well, which to me is very important,” said Ishii on March 25.

“I have told the players that. Although we got one point from the match, it is a very big point for the Thai national team. No matter how many points we get, they will all benefit the team.

“In Seoul, South Korea had the crowd support, but here the Thai football fans will be cheering us. We will once again make an utmost effort to claim at least a point from the match. That’s our target.”

Added goalkeeper Patiwat Khammai: “The game at Rajamangala Stadium won’t be easy at all because South Korea have plenty of quality players. We’ll have to play a perfect game without making any mistakes.

“We are very happy that tickets have been sold out. We will do our best to get a good result.”

Multiple Thai media reported that the country’s Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin had announced plans to fundraise a financial reward of 3 million baht (S$111,000) for a draw and 9 million baht for a win.

Elsewhere, Japan look poised to reach the final stage of Asian qualifying for the 2026 World Cup without kicking a ball after Fifa said their match at North Korea will not be rescheduled.

North Korea were supposed to stage the qualifier on March 26 in the capital Pyongyang but, five days before the game, officials abruptly said the isolated country could not play host without giving a reason.

On March 22, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) said the match was off and, at the weekend, Fifa said it “shall neither be played nor rescheduled”, citing lack of space in the international football calendar.

“The matter and match outcome will be referred to the Fifa disciplinary committee,” football’s world governing body added.

North Korea, who qualified for the showpiece edition in 1966 and 2010, could suffer a 3-0 forfeit as a result, which would send 18th-ranked Japan into the third stage of qualifying for the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

The Samurai Blue beat North Korea 1-0 in Tokyo on March 28 to make it three wins from three to top Group B. The North Koreans, who have scheduled home games against Syria and Myanmar in June, are in third spot with three points.

Coach Hajime Moriyasu, who took Japan to the last 16 of the Qatar World Cup after wins over Spain and Germany, had been eyeing the North Korea game as an opportunity to make improvements following an unconvincing display in the home leg.

“It’s unfortunate that we lost the opportunity to correct areas of concern and potential areas for improvement that came to light. We will aim to improve as a team based on what we have built so far,” he said on March 22.