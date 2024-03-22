North Korea v Japan World Cup qualifier to take place at neutral venue

KUALA LUMPUR – North Korea’s home World Cup qualifier against Japan on March 26 will be held at a neutral venue and not in Pyongyang, the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) confirmed on March 22.

“Normally it’s the responsibility of the hosting team to nominate the neutral venue, failing which the AFC will have to nominate,” AFC general secretary Windsor John said.

He assured that the game will still take place as planned, but there is little time to find a venue.

Japan and North Korea’s women’s play-off for the Paris Olympics in February was also switched from Pyongyang to neutral ground – in Saudi Arabia.

John did not say why the March 26 match would not take place as originally planned in the North Korean capital.

However, Japanese news agency Kyodo reported on March 21 that North Korea did not want to host the match over fears of bacterial infections in Japan. North Korean officials had on the same day told their Japanese counterparts that they could not play host, without saying why.

“They asked us during half-time if we can organise (it) in Japan,” Japan football association chief Kozo Tashima said after the teams met in a first qualifier in Tokyo, which the hosts won 1-0.

“I told them it was so sudden and that I cannot give them an immediate yes. I told them it will take us at least two or three days (to answer). I told them it’s difficult.”

The match in Pyongyang would have been the first game in North Korea for Japan’s men’s team since 2011 and a rare international football match in North Korea.

Earlier this week, Japan’s foreign ministry warned football fans not to attempt to travel to the country for the match.

“As you know, North Korea takes a hostile view of Japan and travel is not recommended for the general public,” it said.

Relations have long been dogged by issues including compensation for Japan’s brutal occupation of the Korean peninsula between 1910 and 1945 and more recently by Pyongyang’s firing of missiles over Japanese territory.

The abduction by North Korean agents of Japanese citizens in the 1970s and 1980s – forced to train spies in Japanese language and customs – has also long been a major point of contention.

Despite being isolated and poor, North Korea qualified for the 2010 World Cup. But they were knocked out at the group stage following three defeats, including a 7-0 thumping by Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal.

They also qualified in 1966 when they famously beat Italy 1-0 and made it to the quarter-finals.

Over in the South, Son Heung-min admitted that he considered quitting international football following a turbulent Asian Cup with South Korea but decided to continue for the fans.

The South Korea and Tottenham Hotspur captain hinted at doubts about his international future in the immediate aftermath of a 2-0 semi-final loss to Jordan in February.

“Playing for the national team is a promise between myself and the fans,” he said following a 1-1 home draw with Thailand in their World Cup qualifier on March 21.

“I absolutely want to honour that. I am going to keep my head down and play hard, and I hope I can grow stronger so that I won’t ever think about quitting again.” AFP