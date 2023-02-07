Indoor skydiving: Singapore flyers win four gold medals at Czech Open

SINGAPORE - The Republic’s indoor skydivers kicked off 2023 by bringing home a haul of seven medals (four golds, two silvers, one bronze) at the Czech Open 2023 in Prague.

Red Bull athlete Kyra Poh led the Singapore pack with a gold medal in each of her four disciplines.

Poh, 20, topped the solo freestyle open and solo speed categories and teamed up with younger sister Vera, 13, to take gold in the 2-way dynamic discipline.

Her fourth gold was in the 4-way dynamic discipline, where she teamed up with Vera, Singaporean teammate Kai Minejima-Lee and South Korean flyer Insu Jo.

Poh has won over 60 medals in 10 years of indoor skydiving, 45 of which are gold.

“I’m really thrilled to win four golds at this competition,” said Poh. “It doesn’t get easier with so many up-and-coming flyers from around the world.

“But I’m even more excited about my younger teammates like Kai and my sister, Vera, doing so well and showing results for all the hard work they’ve put in.”

Since 2022, Poh and Vera have won a hat-trick of gold medals in three outings in the 2-way dynamic discipline.

For 13-year-old Kai, 13, the Czech Open was significant as he made the leap up from the junior to open categories.

He was hot on Poh’s heels in both the freestyle open and solo speed disciplines, winning silver in both, and was also part of the 4-Way dynamic team which won gold.

He won the bronze medal in the 2-way dynamic discipline with Australia’s Ariel Daborn.

Kai said: “Competing in the Open categories was an exciting step up for me and I’m proud and happy to have achieved podium results in every discipline I entered.

“But I couldn’t have done that without the guidance and support of my teammates,” added the teenager, who won three golds on his debut at the World Cup of Indoor Skydiving (WCIS) in Belgium in 2022.