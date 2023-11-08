Gracie Chua is 39, has two young daughters and is gunning for gold at Asian Canoe Polo C’ships

SINGAPORE – Watching her confidently and aggressively paddle, bob and weave, pass and shoot, and even clash with her boat on the Marina Bay Waterfront Promenade in the blistering heat, it is clear Gracie Chua is a canoe polo veteran.

But following the recent birth of two daughters, it has taken the 39-year-old plenty of blood, sweat and tears to return to the national women’s team for another crack at the Asian Canoe Polo Championships. The competition will be held in Singapore from Thursday to Sunday.