US rookie Jake Knapp seizes PGA Tour’s CJ Cup Byron Nelson lead

LOS ANGELES – Nearly three years ago, in the fall of 2021, Jake Knapp took up a part-time job as a nightclub bouncer in Costa Mesa, California, and worked for nearly nine months.

But the American, who turns 30 on May 31, always had golf on his mind.

In 2023, he finished 13th on the developmental Korn Ferry Tour and earned a PGA Tour berth for this season.

On May 5, the rookie birdied four of his last six holes to grab a one-stroke lead after the second round of the CJ Cup Byron Nelson tournament.

He fired a seven-under 64 to stand on 14-under 128 after 36 holes at TPC Craig Ranch in McKinney, Texas.

“Even when I was doing any of that stuff (the security job) I always knew this was what I wanted to do,” Knapp said.

“Just kept working away and sticking at it.”

The world No. 56 had already won his first PGA Tour title at the Mexico Open in February and said that he is not nervous about being in contention.

“I feel comfortable. I’ve been there before,” he added.

“Courses like this where scores are going to be low you don’t worry too much about what other guys are doing. You try to make a bunch of birdies. If I just keep doing the things I’m doing I’ll be in a good spot.

“Just got to keep the pedal down and keep trying to make birdies.”

Making birdies and not bogeys is how you win a round of golf, and Knapp also said that he had no magic formula for his impressive second round.

“For the most part (today) hitting it pretty solid and keeping in the right areas,” he said. “Made it relatively easy on myself. Never really felt like I had to scramble or anything like that.”

England’s Matt Wallace, who led after an opening 63, shared second on 129 with American Troy Merritt, who closed with a 16-foot eagle putt at the par-five ninth to fire the day’s low round of 62.

He had four birdies, an eagle and a bogey as he carded a five-under 66.

“Really stuck in there well,” Wallace said. “Hitting the ball great off the tee. My long iron play can improve a little bit, but I still hit some really nice shots.”

Australia’s Jason Day, the defending champion, fired a 70 to make the cut on the number at 136.

Three-time Major winner Jordan Spieth also carded a 70 but he missed the cut on 138. AFP