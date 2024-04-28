Zac Blair, Patrick Fishburn atop leaderboard going into PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic final round

AVONDALE – Utah natives and former Brigham Young University teammates Zac Blair and Patrick Fishburn shot a 60 in four-ball (best ball) – one shy of a tournament record – and took the lead on April 27 after 54 holes of the Zurich Classic of New Orleans in Avondale, Louisiana.

The two-man team is at 23-under 193, one shot ahead of Luke List and Sweden’s Henrik Norlander (62 on April 27).

“It’s pretty easy to hit shots when Zac is always in the fairway, always on the green,” Fishburn said.

“He’s always available. That’s kind of been our keyword for the week. It’s pretty easy for me to swing free knowing that Zac is always going to be there. He had some awesome birdies when we needed them, and we ham-and-egged it really good today.”

Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and teammate Shane Lowry of Ireland (64) are two strokes back, tied for third with Ryan Brehm and Mark Hubbard (64).

Blair and Fishburn, each looking for his first PGA Tour victory, carded 29 on the front nine with an eagle at the par-five No. 2 and birdies at Nos. 1, 4, 5, 7 and 8. They stayed hot with birdies at Nos. 10, 11, 13, 14 and 15. Three consecutive pars to close the round left them one stroke off the 18-hole tournament record of 59 set by Patrick Cantlay and Xander Schauffele in round one of the 2022 event.

Blair, who has been playing golf with Fishburn since they were children in Ogden, Utah, said he was not disappointed that they did not tie the record.

“I think we would have signed up for a 60 at the start of the day. We hit some good shots, hit some good putts, and we had a good day.

Blair credited Fishburn for the tandem’s hot start, saying, “It was pretty textbook out there for him.”

Fishburn, a tour rookie, had made two cuts in nine starts in 2024 entering the week. Blair is making his 185th start on tour and his best finish is a tie for second at the 2023 Travelers Championship.

The team event moves back to foursomes (alternate shot) for the final round on April 28 at TPC Louisiana.

List is seeking his third PGA title and Norlander his first in his 167th start after three ties for second place in his career. The residents of Augusta, Georgia, helped their cause with an eagle on No. 2 and another on the par-5, No. 11. Birdies came at Nos. 4, 5, 7, 10, 13 and 16.

McIlroy and Lowry had held a share of the lead the first two days. They stayed in contention with eight birdies, including two of the last three holes, but didn’t record any eagles.

McIlroy, in his first time competing at Zurich, said he “can’t wait” to play on April 27.

“I think to make those birdies coming in and to only be two behind, alternate shot is a tough format, and yeah, you want to be within a couple strokes of the lead,” he said. “I thought it was important to finish the way we did, and yeah, excited to have a chance to win tomorrow.” REUTERS