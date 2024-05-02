Tiger Woods eyes playing three majors in next three months

NEW YORK - Golf superstar Tiger Woods still hopes to play one tournament a month for the rest of the year, despite his physical limitations in the wake of a 2021 car crash.

“I have the next three months – three majors – and hopefully that works out,” Woods said in an interview on NBC’s “Today” show on May 1.

The 15-time major champion drew huge crowds at the Masters last month, but his 16-over par total was the highest 72-hole score of his career and left him last among the 60 golfers who made the cut at Augusta National.

Even so, Woods indicated he was looking forward to tackling the PGA Championship at Valhalla on May 16, with the US Open at Pinehurst in June and the British Open at Royal Troon in Scotland in July.

If Woods can manage it, it will mark the first time since 2019 he has played in all four major championships.

To do so again will require detailed attention to his physical recovery.

“Cold plunge every day,” Woods said of the treatment for his sore body after the Masters.

To contend, Woods will likely have to reckon with world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, who followed up his second Masters title with his fourth victory of the season at the RBC Heritage a week later.

“If you just stand back and watch ball flight, there’s something different about his,” Woods said of Scheffler.

“It’s just a matter of if he putts decent, he’s going to win. If he putts great, he blows away fields.

“If he has a bad putting week, he contends,” Woods said. “He’s just that good a ball-striker.” AFP