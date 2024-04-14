Golf fans still roaring for Tiger Woods at the Masters

AUGUSTA - To understand the colossal power Tiger Woods has on golf and its patrons, you just need to go where the loudest roars can be heard around Augusta National.

“Just follow the beast and don’t care about the rest,” yelled one man in the gallery to his friends as they pored over the names in the pairing sheet.

On a gusty April 12 afternoon, shouts of “Go Tiger!’ C’mon Tiger!” reverberated at every hole where Woods – battling on with a body battered by time and multiple injuries – was seen.

When he drained his closing putt on No. 18 to ensure his spot for the Masters weekend, it was moment of magic for everyone as he did it again for a record 24th consecutive time.

Patrons, as spectators are referred to at the Masters, were ecstatic as they wanted the five-time Masters champion, who walked with a slight limp in every step, to be around for the weekend.

“Everyone’s a fan of Tiger and he’s one of the reasons why we are here,” said 74-year-old Doug Taylor, who was among the hundreds of patrons straining around the green for a nice spot to watch Woods make his putt.

“When it comes to golf, there’s no bigger name than Tiger. His work ethic and dedication to the game have a positive influence on everyone who watches and plays golf.”

Jennifer Turner, an Oklahoma native, agreed as the 47-year-old’s interest in golf started because of Woods in the 1990s.

“My grandmother had him on the TV all the time and that was also when I began to follow him. He’s popular, even until today and the impact he has on many of us, not only in America but globally, is incredible,” she said.

It was always a long shot for Woods to win the 2024 Masters but for long-time fans like Tripp Maritt, watching the greatest golfer of his generation in action over the weekend was already a bonus.

“With all his injuries, I’m not sure if he can win this week. But he definitely draws the crowd and it’s good he made the cut and playing all 72 holes.”

But reality hit home for the 15-time Major champion on April 13, when he carded a 10-over 82 in the third round for his worst ever score at Augusta National.

The back surgeries, neck problems and ravaged right leg may have made walking a chore and playing golf a very demanding physical test for the 48-year-old. Even if Woods wasn’t able to write another magical chapter like he did against all odds in 2019, his legacy is still a story for the ages.

* Calvin is a seasoned communications professional who has covered numerous major professional golf tournaments and sporting events in his career. He runs his own sports marketing agency.