Tiger on Masters: 'I don't know how many more I have in me'

AUGUSTA, United States - Tiger Woods admitted on Tuesday he wonders each time he plays the Masters if it’s his last competing at Augusta National, where he has won five of his 15 major titles.

“I don’t know how many more I have in me,” Woods said. “So just (have) to be able to appreciate the time I have here and cherish the memories.”

Woods still struggles with walking after suffering severe leg injuries in a 2021 car crash and the undulating layout of Augusta National offers a stern stroll under the Georgia pines.

Woods made his competitive comeback at last year’s Masters, when he shared 47th but achieved a major feat simply by finishing 72 holes.

“For me to be able to come back and play was a small victory in itself,” Woods said.

“Last year, I didn’t know if I was going to play again at that time. For some reason everything kind of came together and I pushed it a little bit and I was able to make the cut, which was nice.”

Woods withdrew after three rounds of last year’s PGA Championship with leg pain, skipped the US Open and missed the cut at the British Open.

Former world number one Woods, now ranked 1,001, showed his skills at Riviera in February, sharing 45th in his PGA return, and has impressed in practice rounds this week.

“My game is better than it was last year,” Woods said.

“I think my endurance is better. But it aches a little bit more than it did last year just because I really had not pushed it that often.

“I just have to be cognizant of how much I can push it. The difficulty for me is going to be the walking going forward.”

The 47-year-old US legend has won 82 PGA Tour titles, level with Sam Snead for the all-time record.