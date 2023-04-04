Masters not for faint-hearted, but Im a worthy contender

AUGUSTA – After watching Hideki Matsuyama slip on the green jacket some two years ago, Im Sung-jae can be forgiven if he finds himself daydreaming of emulating one of golf’s greatest traditions this week.

With the US Masters returning to Augusta National for the year’s opening Major, Im will have added spring in his step as he prepares to launch another title assault at the prestigious event starting on Thursday.

The Masters is not one for the faint-hearted and the South Korean star, who is a two-time PGA Tour winner, knows that his record at the fabled venue will make him a worthy contender.

In 2020, when the Masters was played in November due to Covid-19, Im notched Asia’s best finish in the history of the tournament when he came in joint runner-up in his debut appearance.

Five months later, Matsuyama took that honour by becoming the first Japanese winner at Augusta National when the Masters returned to its annual spring date.

Matsuyama’s success ultimately gave every Asian golfer the belief that donning the green jacket was no longer a pipe dream, and Im, who turned 25 last week, believes his time will come sooner rather than later.

“I have finished great with a T2 and T8… I have good and happy memories,” said Im. “I’m really looking forward to it. As a kid, I have watched this tournament on TV and getting myself into this event makes it extra special. I wish to enjoy another great finish.”

Like so many others, Im dreamt of making a putt to win the Masters. He was bitten by the golf bug after his parents put plastic golf clubs in his hands when he was four years old and proved to be a prodigy, excelling on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2018 with two wins before establishing himself on the PGA Tour.

“Winning the green jacket is one of my dreams,” said Im, who is currently the highest-ranked Asian golfer in the world at No. 18.

“I wish to get myself fitted into one some day. We’ve not had a Korean player win that title but if one of us does so, it will be very special for me. It will definitely be a good motivation. That win will make us realise that we also can win.”

While he has an impressive record at Augusta National, Im has also been solid this season with four top-10s, including a tied sixth at The Players Championship in March.

He won two of three group matches in the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play in Austin two weeks ago before taking last week off for some final tune-ups.

“I have always come to Masters in this routine,” said Im. “The greens at Augusta are fast and the atmosphere is quite different from other tournaments. But since I have three years of experience here, I wish to make something out of it.”

Like many other competitors, Im is intrigued by the changes to the par-five 13th hole – the tee box has been pushed back by 35 yards for a 545-yard challenge. For years, the first of two par-fives on the back nine has tripped up many of the game’s biggest names due to Rae’s Creek meandering along the left side of the fairway and cutting across the front of a treacherous green.

“I have used three wood and driver on that hole previously but now, I need to focus on driver... we know that Amen Corner, the 11th, 12th, 13th holes are crucial. If I can keep myself on track by making pars, I can keep my scores.”