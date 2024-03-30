Reigning champion Tony Finau surges ahead for PGA Houston Open lead

HOUSTON – Defending champion Tony Finau caught fire towards the end of his round and posted an eight-under 62 to grab the 36-hole lead at the Houston Open on March 29 at Memorial Park Golf Course.

After starting his day with three birdies on the back nine and making the turn with a bogey at No. 1, Finau rolled in birdies at Nos. 3, 4, 6 and 7 before a perfectly read chip-in eagle at the par-five eighth to go out in five-under 30.

“You just kind of take it a shot at a time, you’re not really thinking about score too much in that situation,” he said.

“I knew I was in contention, near the top of the leaderboard with a handful of holes there to go and then the putter just got hot. I hit some nice shots, but it was mostly just draining some long putts from long distance.”

It marked Finau’s second round of 62 in Houston; he also shot that number during the second round in November 2022, when he won the event.

Finau rose to nine under for the tournament, where few players could threaten him the rest of the day. Argentina’s Alejandro Tosti made a 30-foot birdie at his last hole, the par-three ninth, to polish off a 67 and take second place at seven under; Belgium’s Thomas Detry carded a 64 and is alone in third at six under.

Finau had his putter to thank for most of his birdies down the stretch. He drained a left-to-right 27-footer at the fourth hole, a tough right-to-left 30-footer at the sixth and another 30-footer at the par-three seventh to take the outright lead.

Once unable to break through at a standard-field PGA Tour event, Finau now has six titles to his name, five coming in the past three years. He knows now what it’s like to try to defend a title.

“Nothing really changes,” Finau said. “I’ve played some nice golf the first couple days and the game’s in a good place. Just don’t overthink it, just get some rest, be properly prepared, properly rested for the weekend.”

Tosti, a tour rookie, had three birdies over his first 10 holes before dropping back with consecutive bogeys at Nos. 3-4. He holed a 10-foot birdie putt at No. 6 before his massive putt at the ninth.

“I think everything is kind of going in the right direction,” Tosti said. “Last week I had a terrible week with my putting and I went ahead, made some changes before the start of the week that I thought that would help me and the same putter, changed the grip, changed the weights a little bit and definitely it’s feeling a lot better.”

Meanwhile, world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler’s streak of under-par rounds came to an end.

He was left in a group of six players tied for fourth on five under after three-putting from six feet for a double-bogey six on the 18th that saw him card a level-par 70.

The final hole stumbled ended Scheffler’s sequence of 28 consecutive under par rounds to start 2024, a run that had been the longest on record since 1983 according to the PGA Tour.

“I’m obviously a touch frustrated with how I finished, but overall I’m still in the middle of the tournament,” Scheffler said afterward.