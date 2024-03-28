US Open champion Wyndham Clark hurts his back as Masters debut looms

WASHINGTON – Reigning US Open champion Wyndham Clark suffered a back injury in a gym workout and is questionable for this week’s PGA Houston Open, with his planned US Masters debut only two weeks away.

World No. 4 Clark, who won at Pebble Beach in February and finished second to the top-ranked Scottie Scheffler in March at Bay Hill and The Players Championship, hurt himself hoisting weights on March 25 in Scottsdale, Arizona.

“I just got caught in an awkward spot doing a lift and the back went,” Clark said on March 27.

“It’s not something that happens regularly, but it happened and you live and you learn.

“I’m trending in the right direction. I’m hitting it or feeling stronger and more mobile every day.”

Clark was confident of teeing off in the opening round at Memorial Park Golf Course on March 28, with the 30-year-old American’s first Masters set for only two weeks later at the famed Augusta National.

“I was in pretty bad shape yesterday, but fortunately I have a great team that has gotten me to be able to swing and hit,” he said.

“I was only really able to chip and putt, then I did a bunch of rehab and I was able to hit balls today. So just in a short time, I’ve improved a ton and I think I’ll be ready for tomorrow.”

Also preparing for the annual April showdown at Augusta National is Scheffler, who will try to become the first player since Dustin Johnson in 2017 to win three consecutive PGA Tour starts by winning his final Masters tune-up.

Scheffler, the 2022 Masters champion, hopes to avoid the same fate that Johnson suffered seven years ago after three wins in a row.

Johnson, now with LIV Golf, was a heavy 2017 Masters favourite but he fell down a staircase at a rental home and withdrew from the event.

In 15 seasons, only Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy and Johnson have managed the hat-trick, but Scheffler says such things rarely enter his mind.

“I don’t really think much about that kind of stuff,” he said.

“I had a good rest week at home last week. I was pretty worn out after Bay Hill and Players, so it was nice to get home and just relax.

“I didn’t do nearly as much practice as I typically would have in the last week, so coming in shaking off a little bit of rust the last couple days.

“But game feels like it’s in a good spot, so I feel rested and ready to go this week.” AFP