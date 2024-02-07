Irish golfer Shane Lowry to tee off at Porsche Singapore Classic in March

SINGAPORE – It has been 12 years since Shane Lowry stepped foot on the little red dot and the Irishman is looking to make things right, after missing the cut at the Barclays Singapore Open at Sentosa Golf Club back in 2012.

The 2019 British Open champion has confirmed his participation at the March 21-24 Porsche Singapore Classic, organisers announced on Feb 7.

Lowry, 36, said: “I love being able to play all over the world, so I am thrilled to have the opportunity to return to Singapore.

“I played in Singapore a few times earlier in my career and loved experiencing everything the city has to offer. I’ve never played at Laguna National before but I’ve heard good things and it looks like a great test.”

The world No. 51 has six wins worldwide, his last coming at the BMW PGA Championship in 2022 at the Wentworth Golf Club in England. His best finish in 2023 was tied-third at the Irish Open in September. A month later, he helped Team Europe retain the Ryder Cup as they beat the Americans in Rome.

The 2024 Singapore Classic will see a bigger purse of US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million), up from US$2 million at the 2023 edition. It is also the first leg of the DP World Tour’s Asian swing. After Singapore, there are stops in India, South Korea, Japan and finally China.

South Africa’s Ockie Strydom was victorious in 2023 after a final-round and course-record nine-under 63, beating Finland’s Sami Valimaki by a single stroke.

Aside from the Singapore Classic, the Republic will host several marque golf events in the coming months. It begins with the LPGA Tour’s HSBC Women’s World Championship from Feb 29 to March 3 followed by the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open a week later. The men’s LIV Golf Singapore is from May 3-5 at Sentosa.

Tickets for the Singapore Classic are available at sistic.com.sg/events/classic0324

