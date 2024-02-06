Viktor Hovland, Xander Schauffele out of Phoenix Open

PHOENIX – “The Greatest Show on Grass” will be missing two of the greatest current players in the world.

Viktor Hovland withdrew from the Phoenix Open on Feb 5 following a T58 at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am, beating only 14 players in the limited field event.

The fourth-ranked player in the world opened with a 69 on Feb 1, but then struggled to consecutive 72s before the tournament was shortened to 54 holes due to the weather.

It was Hovland’s first start since opening 2024 with a T22 at The Sentry, the season’s first signature event that also featured a limited field.

Hovland was followed a few hours later by fifth-ranked Xander Schauffele, who is coming off a T54 at Pebble Beach. That was his first finish outside the top-10 in four starts in 2024.

Hovland’s withdrawal from the Phoenix Open created a spot for Victor Perez, with Alexander Bjork also getting into the field after Schauffele pulling out. World No. 54 Thorbjorn Oleson also withdrew and was replaced by Jorge Campillo. Sami Valimaki is now the first alternate.

The tournament begins on Feb 8 at TPC Scottsdale and still includes an elite field that is led by two-time defending champion and world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler. He is scheduled to be joined by No. 6 Wyndham Clark, No. 8 Max Homa, No. 9 Matt Fitzpatrick and No. 10 Brian Harman.

Other marquee names in the field include Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Sam Burns and Rickie Fowler, along with former Major champions Hideki Matsuyama and Adam Scott.

Hovland’s withdrawal naturally sparked embers on simmering rumours of a potential move to LIV Golf. Tyrrell Hatton pulled out ahead of Pebble Beach before joining Jon Rahm’s team that went on to win LIV’s first event of the season in Mexico on Feb 4.

The Norwegian has repeatedly denied talk of a potential move to LIV, saying as recently as December that he doubted that would be a future consideration, despite also criticising the PGA Tour’s leadership.

“I don’t think their product is that great. I’m not such a fan of, for example, playing without a cut,” Hovland said in Norwegian, as translated by Eurosport Norway during an appearance on the “Fore” podcast.

“You need the competition with 150 players and a cut. If you don’t play well enough, you’re out. There is something about it that makes your game a little sharper. If I had gone to LIV, I don’t think I would have become a better golfer. And then it is, in a way, end of discussion.”

Hovland has committed to the third signature event of 2024 at the Genesis Invitational at Riviera next week. REUTERS