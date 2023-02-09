Golf: Singapore’s Amanda Tan qualifies for HSBC Women’s World C’ship for the fifth time

SINGAPORE – Amanda Tan will make her fifth appearance at the HSBC Women’s World Championship but this will be the first time she competes against the planet’s best female golfers feeling like she truly belongs in their company.

Singapore’s leading female professional eased through the two-day qualifier at Sentosa Golf Club (SGC), carding a three-over 75 on Thursday to finish on four-over 148 and claim a spot at the US$1.8 million (S$2.38 million) tournament. Local amateur Jaymie Ng (79) was second on 153, followed another amateur Aloysa Atienza (79) on 154.

Tan, 23, has competed in the main tournament in 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2021. She finished last in the 60-plus player field in all those editions but believes she is better prepared this time, ahead of the March 2-5 competition at SGC’s New Tanjong Course.

She said: “I’m excited to play in the HSBC women’s world’s again. I mean, my game today wasn’t ideal, but I had a good start but on the back nine play I didn’t play well as I hoped to, but I am still glad that I’m able to get through.”

Last December, Tan, who joined the pay-for-play ranks in 2017, become the first Singaporean to earn a card for the Ladies Professional Golf Association (LPGA) Epson Tour, the second tier of the women’s professional circuit in the United States, after battling through eight gruelling rounds.

The Epson Tour in 2022 featured 21 tournaments with prize purses ranging from US$200,000 to US$335,000. The 2023 season begins in March with 22 events offering a total of US$4.915 million.

Earning a place on the Tour was a confidence boost. She said: “I think last year being in the US, that experience has helped me so hopefully with that experience, I’m able to bring it forward, help my game and become a better golfer.”

She is also hoping to do well in 2023 and eventually progress to the main circuit LPGA Tour. The top-10 on the Epson Tour’s money list each season graduate to the LPGA.

But for now, Tan’s focus is fixed solely on the HSBC event, where 18 of the world’s top 20 golfers including top-ranked Lydia Ko of New Zealand – and all of last season’s Major champions – are in the field.

Tan, who clinched a bronze medal in the women’s team event at the 2015 SEA Games and in August 2021 outplayed her fellow male pros to become the first woman to win on the FTAG Singapore Pro Series Invitational, will have extra motivation and support to play well.

In In 2021, Covid-19 restrictions meant that her family and friends could not attend the closed-door tournament.

“It’s always a pleasure and a privilege to be able to play at home,” she added.

Tickets for the HSBC event can be purchased at www.hsbcgolf.com/womens/tickets.