Golf: 18 of world’s top 20 players to compete at HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE – A stellar cast for the HSBC Women’s World Championship in Singapore has been confirmed, with 18 of the world’s top 20 golfers – and all of last season’s Major champions – vying for honours in the March 2-5 event, organisers said on Tuesday.

World No. 3 Minjee Lee and No. 4 Atthaya Thitikul were among the latest names in the line-up, after top-ranked Lydia Ko, Nelly Korda (No. 2) and defending champion Ko Jin-young (No. 5) had announced their participation earlier.

Australia’s Lee, who won two titles in 2022 including her second Major crown at the US Women’s Open, tied with South Korea’s Chun In-gee for second place at the last edition. She will be eyeing the big prize at the Sentosa Golf Club this time around.

“Remembering my final round on the Tanjong course makes me excited to return to Singapore this year,” said the 26-year-old. “I mean, I’m always excited to visit Singapore as it’s such an awesome city, but any time you finish in second place you are eager to come back and see if you might be able to go one better.”

Atthaya, 19, who was the world No. 1 for two weeks in 2022, will be hoping to improve on her joint-fourth finish at the last edition. She had a successful season that saw her named the LPGA Tour Rookie of the Year following two victories and 16 top-10 finishes.

The Thai teenager previously tasted victory at Sentosa where she won the 2018 Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific at the age of 15. She was also in Singapore in December for the Hana Financial Group Singapore Women’s Open at Tanah Merah Country Club, where she finished in a seven-way tie for ninth.

Also in the line-up are all the other Major champions in 2022 – Jennifer Kupcho who won the Chevron Championship, Chun who clinched the Women’s PGA Championship, Ashleigh Buhai who won the Women’s British Open and Brooke Henderson who bagged the Evian Championship.

Henderson, a two-time Major winner, called the event one of their favourites of the year.

The Canadian, who won the LPGA’s season-opening Tournament of Champions in Orlando on Jan 22, added: “HSBC ensure we have a major set-up in terms of the course and facilities, Sentosa is such a beautiful setting, everyone’s so friendly and we are made to feel so welcome. And Singapore has some of the best food and shopping anyone could ask for.”

Six spots are still up for grabs – four for tournament invitations, one for the winner of the national qualifier at Sentosa on Feb 8-9 and one for the winner of the Feb 23-26 LPGA Thailand, if she has not already qualified.