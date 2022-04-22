Golf: Hometown player Alison Lee grabs first-round lead in LA Open

(REUTERS) - Alison Lee made herself at home in her hometown golf event on Thursday (April 21), charging to the first-round lead in the LA Open.

The 27-year-old Los Angeles native and University of California, Los Angeles product shot a five-under 66 at Wilshire Country Club to hold a one-shot edge over American compatriot Emma Talley, Japan's Nasa Hataoka and Denmark's Emily Kristine Pedersen.

Jennifer Song, Haylee Harford, Janie Jackson, the Netherlands' Dewi Weber and the South Korean duo of Ryu So-yeon and Kim Sei-young are tied for fifth at three under.

Lee, who has never won an LPGA event, made two birdies on the front nine and three on the back nine in a bogey-free round.

"I feel really comfortable, and I would say it's not so much the course but just being in LA, seeing a bunch of familiar faces out there," she said. "Sometimes when you play week to week it does get pretty lonely out there.

"When you come to an event and you see people that you recognise and you know and they're there to support you and bring up and lift you up, ... it's just it's nice. Good to see my parents, too, because they were able to come out this week. Overall just feels great. Hopefully I can just keep the ball rolling."

Talley had five birdies in an eight-hole stretch at the middle of her round before making her lone bogey at the par-four eighth hole.

"I've been playing really well," she said. "I worked really hard in the off season with all my coaches, my trainers, mental coach... There is a big team around me. We've been working very hard and I feel confident.

"Obviously ... there is a lot of golf to be played, but at least I know I feel good about my game."

Hataoka's up-and-down round featured seven birdies and three bogeys.

"Wilshire is not an easy course, (so) four under is a pretty good start for me," the 23-year-old said.

Pedersen surrounded her only bogey with two hot streaks - three birdies in a four-hole stretch on the front nine, back-to-back birdies on the back nine.

Defending champion Brooke Henderson of Canada shot a five-over 76 to leave her tied for 116th and in danger of missing the cut. The 2016 Women's PGA Championship winner withdrew from last week's Lotte Championship in Ewa Beach, Hawaii, after the first round due to an illness.