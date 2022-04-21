Golf: Pebble Beach named third US Open anchor site

(REUTERS) - Pebble Beach Golf Links in Monterey, California, will continue to play host to some of the top moments in golf after it was named on Wednesday (April 20) as a third "anchor site" for future US Open tournaments.

In addition to receiving four US Open dates until 2044, the legendary course along the Pacific Ocean will play host to four US Women's Opens until 2048.

Players to win the US Open at Pebble Beach include Jack Nicklaus (1972), Tom Watson (1982), Tom Kite (1992), Tiger Woods (2000), Graeme McDowell (2010) and Gary Woodland (2019).

The course will now hold the US Open in 2027, 2032, 2037 and 2044. The venue's first US Women's Open will be contested in 2023, with the event set to return in 2035, 2040 and 2048.

Already named as an anchor site for multiple future US Opens were Pinehurst No. 2 in North Carolina and Oakmont Country Club near Pittsburgh. Pinehurst will host the US Open in 2024, 2029, 2035, 2041 and 2047. Oakmont will have it in 2025, 2033, 2042 and 2049.

There are only 10 open years for the US Open until 2051, with a fourth anchor site possible.

This year's US Open will take place at The Country Club in Brookline, Massachusetts from June 16 to 19.

Spain's Jon Rahm won the 2021 US Open on the Torrey Pines South Course at San Diego.