Golf: England's Jodi Shadoff takes wire-to-wire LPGA Tour Mediheal title

LOS ANGELES - England's Jodi Ewart Shadoff captured her first LPGA Tour title on Sunday, holding off a host of rivals for a wire-to-wire triumph at the LPGA Mediheal Championship.

She fired a one-under 71 to finish 72 holes on 15-under 273 for a one-stroke victory at The Saticoy Club in Somis, west of Los Angeles.

The 34-year-old Briton made her victory breakthrough in her 246th career LPGA Tour start.

"Surreal," Shadoff said of the feeling. "I've waited a long time for this. There have been many times in my career I didn't think this was ever going to happen so really grateful in this moment."

Japan's Yuka Saso made a late charge to shoot 66 and finish second on 274 with fast-closing Georgia Hall (65) of England, co-leader Paula Reto (69) of South Africa and American Danielle Kang (67) sharing third on 275.

World No. 93 Shadoff had not won a title in 12 LPGA Tour seasons but was third at June's ShopRite Classic, her best result since a runner-up effort at the 2017 British Women's Open.

After battling injuries and self-doubt, she can finally say she's an LPGA champion.

"I've been through a lot in the past couple of years, injuries, and last year was really tough. I found it a pretty significant mental challenge to get through that," she said.

"There were times during last year I didn't think I would be playing this year so to be stood here today is really awesome. I didn't give up on myself. I have a lot to be grateful for."

Shadoff began the day after a restless night with a four-stroke lead but bogeys at the third and at the par-three ninth after a birdie at the par-five eighth left her in a fight for the crown.

"That four-shot lead quickly diminished," she said. "I tried to stay in the moment and commit to every shot I was hitting."

She responded with birdies at the 12th and par-five 14th and parred her way to the clubhouse, claiming the trophy with a tap-in par at No. 18.

"That last one-footer felt like 20 feet to me," she said.