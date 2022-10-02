Golf: China's Lin, England's Hull share lead at LPGA Volunteers Classic

LOS ANGELES - No matter how China's Lin Xiyu finishes in the LPGA Volunteers of America Classic, she is getting more comfortable with challenging for titles.

The 26-year-old fired a two-under 69 to match England's Charley Hull (71) for a share of the lead after the third round on Saturday.

Lin, who led on Thursday after an opening 65, made three birdies against a lone bogey to join Hull on 11-under 202 through 54 holes at the Old American Golf Club at The Colony in Texas.

New Zealand's Lydia Ko (67) and France's Celine Boutier (66) shared third on 203 with Canada's Maddie Szeryk (67) fifth on 204.

Thailand's Moriya Jutanugarn (70) and Atthaya Thitikul (72) and South Korea's Ryu So-yeon (68) were together on 205.

Lin, a Guangzhou native, was chasing her first LPGA title.

"Definitely have a chance," she said. "Just need to be patient."

Her best finish was a runner-up effort in March at Thailand after losing a play-off to Dane Nanna Koerstz Madsen. That helps her cope with the pressure of playing in the weekend final groups.

"It's exciting and nervous at the same time, but I've experienced it a couple of times this year, so I think I'm getting more comfortable about it," Lin added.

"It's still just playing your own game. Doesn't really matter who you're playing with."

Hull was seeking her second LPGA triumph after capturing the 2016 Tour Championship.

Two strokes ahead of Lin at the beginning of the round, the 26-year-old sandwiched birdies at the fourth and par-five sixth holes around a bogey at the par-three fifth, but fell from the lead with a double bogey at the 10th.

"I just hung in there and got around level par, so it wasn't too bad," Hull said. "I was swinging it quite well, so I'm not going to let one bad swing affect me.

"It wasn't really that bad. Hit the cart path and rolled into the rough, and then it was a bit of a dodgy drop because it was just awkward. Finished on level, it was all right."