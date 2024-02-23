Charlie Woods fails to advance in pre-qualifier for PGA Tour event

Charlie Woods' hopes of competing in the PGA Tour's Cognizant Classic next week ended as the 15-year-old son of golfing great Tiger Woods failed to advance from a pre-qualifying event in Hobe Sound, Florida on Thursday.

Woods went out with the early starters and carded a 16-over-par 86 at Lost Lake Golf Club, which was one of the four pre-qualifying sites.

With preferred lies in effect and players using carts, Woods was four over par through his first five holes before his round came undone with a disastrous 12 at the par-four seventh hole.

But Woods calmly responded with a string of six pars before a double-bogey at the par-three 14th that he followed with two consecutive bogeys before closing his round with a pair of pars.

Woods played alongside Olin Browne Jr. -- son of three-times PGA Tour winner Olin Browne -- who carded a two-over-par 72.

The top five scores and ties from each of the pre-qualifying sites advance to Monday's qualifier from where the top four golfers advance to the Cognizant Classic, where the winner will get $1.62 million from the event's $9 million purse. REUTERS