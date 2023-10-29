Celine Boutier seals Maybank Championship title after marathon play-off

KUALA LUMPUR – France’s Celine Boutier converted a birdie on the ninth play-off hole to seal a dramatic, rain-filled inaugural Maybank Championship title on Sunday after besting Thailand’s Atthaya Thitikul in Kuala Lumpur.

The 29-year-old’s triumph also tied the second-longest sudden-death play-off in LPGA history, equalling the mark set at the 2012 Kingsmill Championship.

Boutier had to play a total 81 holes before she finally secured her sixth LPGA Tour title, four of which have come in 2023.

Victory at the Kuala Lumpur Golf and Country Club also meant Boutier became the first LPGA golfer to amass four title wins in 2023.

“This year has definitely been unbelievable for me and very rewarding. I couldn’t be happier with the way this season is going,” said Boutier, who pocketed US$450,000 (S$617,000) for the win.

“Here, I felt we were both close to winning a few times and I just felt like we had to make a birdie essentially.”

Atthaya was gracious in defeat.

“I fought really hard in the play-off. Both of us were hitting really great shots and it just goes to someone who did it better,” she said.

Both Boutier and Atthaya finished at 21-under scores of 267 over 72 holes, with the champion turning in a final round of 64, while the 20-year-old Thai sank a birdie at the final hole to notch a 68 and force sudden death.

Their joint scores also meant they topped the leaderboard two shots in front of Jasmine Suwannapura and overnight leader Rose Zhang.

Said Zhang: “I felt like it was a really incredible week for me. It’s been a while since I’ve been in contention, in the top 10, and I just feel really lucky to be in that position. I still have lots to learn, lots to improve on, but I feel like it’s all up from here.”

While both golfers were not birdie-shy in regulation time, with Boutier sinking eight and Atthaya five, they found them hard to come by in the sudden-death play-off.

Both women parred the first play-off hole and play was suspended during the second play-off for almost 90 minutes due to rain.

When play resumed, Boutier and Atthaya cancelled each other out with a par on the second and third play-off, before they traded matching birdies on the fourth.

It was back to par in the fifth, sixth and seventh play-off, but both golfers produced fantastic approach shots for a birdie on the eighth.

When Atthaya missed a birdie opportunity on the ninth play-off hole, Boutier capitalised to seal the epic win. AFP