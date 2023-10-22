Minjee Lee wins ‘special’ LPGA South Korea title in front of parents

SEOUL – Australian Minjee Lee won her 10th career LPGA title in South Korea on Sunday, clinching a first victory in her parents’ homeland.

Lee, born in Perth to Korean parents, defeated American Alison Lee in the playoff to win the BMW Ladies Championship on the Seowon Valley Country Club course in Paju.

The 27-year-old had led by two shots with two holes to play, but Alison pulled even with birdies at the 17th and 18th. The game headed to sudden death after Minjee managed pars on the final two holes.

She signed for a four-under 68 while Alison carded a 67. Both finished at 16-under 272 as the tournament went into extra holes. Back at the 18th for the first playoff hole, Alison missed her birdie attempt while her opponent sank hers to collect the first prize of US$330,000 (S$453,222).

Minjee said: “Korea was always at the top of my list because my parents are Korean and I have a heritage to Korea. This one is special, and especially having all of my family and extended family and friends coming out to cheer for me today, it was really cool to see them on the sidelines when I was walking down. It was great that I was able to win today.”

Her next target is clear. “I still haven’t been able to reach world No. 1 yet. So that is the goal for me and that is where I want to reach. I’ve got to put in a little bit more work to get there,” she said.

For Alison, 28, the wait for a maiden LPGA victory goes on. She said: “To put myself in this position is a great accomplishment. I lost in a playoff in Korea in 2017, and playing here, it’s a different golf course. It just brought memories back.

“Obviously really disappointed but really happy that I was able to put myself in that position and hopefully more to come.”

Sunday’s win was Minjee’s second in 2023, following victory at the Kroger Queen City Championship where she defeated England’s Charley Hull in a two-hole playoff.

It makes her the third Australian to reach double digits in Tour victories, joining Jan Stephenson (16) and Karrie Webb (41).

Defending champion Lydia Ko, a South Korean-born New Zealander, shot 69 to finish 14-under 274, two strokes behind in third place.

Ko, whose last LPGA title was the season-ending CME Group Tour Championship in 2022, said: “Even going into today, I was like, I’ve got nothing to lose. I’m not in the lead and I’m obviously close. Going into this week, I could have finished last or first, who knows. It was a complete potluck in ways.”

American Angel Yin (67) followed her breakthrough win at the LPGA Shanghai event earlier in October with a fourth-place finish at 275.