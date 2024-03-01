Birthday promise inspires Celine Boutier to second round lead at HSBC Women’s World Championship

SINGAPORE – When Celine Boutier began her second round of the HSBC Women’s World Championship on March 1, she was fuelled by a promise she had made earlier in the morning.

Her father, Christophe, who had travelled from France to support her this week, was celebrating his birthday on the same day.

“I wished him happy birthday before my round today,” said Boutier, 30. “And he was like, ‘yeah, so you got to give me a gift’.”

A low score and happy child is the best gift for a parent. The world No. 3 delivered just that at Sentosa Golf Club’s Tanjong course.

Recovering from a first round one-over 73, Boutier posted a bogey-free 64, the best round of the day, to snatch the solo lead at the halfway mark of the US$1.8 million (S$2.4 million) tournament.

She was on seven-under 137, one ahead of Japan’s Ayaka Furue (67) and two clear of third-placed Magdelene Sagstrom (68).

“This would be a nice gift for him and I hope he enjoyed this one,” said Boutier, who will have dinner with her family to celebrate the occasion.

Starting from the 10th tee, Boutier parred her opening three holes before she birdied eight of her next 15. From tied-30th, she overturned a five shot deficit from overnight leader Sarah Schmelzel, who signed for a 72 and was among five players tied-fourth on 140.

Requiring only 22 putts, nine less than her first round, Boutier attributed her improved showing to an early night’s rest, adding: “I felt like I made everything today. Yesterday I actually played pretty well but my putts just came up short most of the time.

“I was trying to think less today. I just wanted to have the right pace and not be indecisive.”

Though she holds the 36-hole lead, Boutier insists the job is far from finished.

World No. 20 Furue, 23, who finished tied-third at the 2023 edition here, said: “The greens were still fast but the wind was not as strong. I have a good impression here of this golf course and I know that I can come out on top.”