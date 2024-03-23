Australian David Micheluzzi nips ahead after third round of Porsche Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE – After turning professional in September 2019, David Micheluzzi came to a crossroads.

While most of his peers decided to try their luck with qualifying school for the PGA Tour and DP World Tour, the Australian doubted his ability to compete with the world’s best.

Hence, he honed his craft on the less-heralded PGA Tour of Australasia, where he played all 16 events during the 2022-23 season.

He exceeded expectations, clinching three titles and seven more top-10 finishes to top the Order of Merit list which earned him full status on the 2024 DP World Tour.

On March 23, Micheluzzi, 27, gave another display of what he is capable of as he topped the leaderboard at the Porsche Singapore Classic after 54 holes. Mixing seven birdies with a bogey, he carded a six-under 66 to claim the solo lead of the US$2.5 million (S$3.4 million) DP World Tour event with a 13-under 203 total.

English duo Andy Sullivan (69) and Sam Bairstow (68) were one stroke back in tied-second. India’s Shubhankar Sharma (68) was a further shot behind in fourth.

Recalling his path, world No. 347 Micheluzzi said: “I feel like whatever stage you play on, winning is winning. It doesn’t matter. I see all these guys going to Q-school and potentially getting their cards but I played 16 tournaments (in Australia) being in contention and trying to win.”

Due to his stellar performances on the PGA Tour of Australasia, Micheluzzi qualified for the 2023 British Open, two months after he was given a sponsor’s invite to play in the US PGA Championship.

He added: “I had quite a bit of exposure last year but I don’t expect too much tomorrow, if I get it done then I get it done. If not, then things are trending. That’s all I really care about because two weeks ago it was not great.”

He was referring to his tied-45th finish at the Feb 29-March 3 New Zealand Open, where he had a “breakdown” after the third round as he felt uncomfortable with his game. He decided to change his equipment – getting a new driver, irons and grips – to turn things around.

At Laguna National Golf Resort Club’s Classic Course, Micheluzzi’s new tools did their jobs.

Hovering inside the top 10 for much of the day, he fired four birdies in his back nine to finish on top in sweltering 35 deg C weather.

He added: “The last 10 holes I really got dialed in and holed some putts. I got a bit flustered earlier with how hot it was and was a bit rushed. I just tried to be as patient as possible and take as much time as I need.”