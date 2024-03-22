From shelf stacker to pro golfer, Andy Sullivan is joint-leader at Porsche Singapore Classic

SINGAPORE – In his 13th year of professional golf, Andy Sullivan is still driven by the lessons learnt from his days as an amateur.

Once a shelf stacker earning £6 (S$10) an hour at British supermarket chain Asda, where he worked right until he turned professional in 2011, the Englishman’s early days have taught him to enjoy every moment in his career.

This mindset propelled him to the top of the leaderboard at the Porsche Singapore Classic as he carded a nine-under 63 on March 22 to claim a share of the lead with compatriot Richard Mansell and German Freddy Schott.

The trio sit atop the leaderboard with a nine-under 135 total. World No. 27 Matthieu Pavon (68), the highest-ranked player in the field, was one stroke behind in tied-fourth alongside fellow Frenchman Romain Lagasque (67), England’s Sam Bairstow (68) and Paul Waring (69), and Thai Kiradech Aphibarnrat (72).

Sullivan, 37, said: “I’m just enjoying every moment while it lasts and hopefully it continues for a little bit longer because once it goes, I’ll be back stacking shelves again.

“It gives you a perspective on life. I’m very humble in the sense that I enjoy life to the fullest and make sure nothing gets me down.

“I just go out there and enjoy it, whether it’s good or bad, I’ll have a smile on my face.”

At Laguna’s Classic Course, Sullivan, who had an even-par 72 in the first round, hit 16 out of 18 greens in regulation and required just 26 putts to record the lowest round of the day with seven birdies and an eagle on the par-five third hole.

It took the four-time DP World Tour winner a while to warm up as he carded two birdies in the outward nine, but enjoyed an impressive run from holes No. 1 to 4, firing three birdies and an eagle.

He then completed the flawless scorecard with two more birdies on the sixth and eighth holes. His nine-under 63 effort matched the course record that defending champion Ockie Strydom had set in 2023.

Sullivan said: “It was a weird one today, I felt very slow and a bit sluggish to start with and then went ballistic on the back nine.

“I don’t know what happened, the putter got hot and then hit a lot of good shots so it was good.

“I felt like I played well yesterday without the score being there but golf being the crazy game it is, it has a way of rewarding you sometimes.”

Schott, who missed the cut at the 2023 Singapore Classic, was glad to be in contention going into the weekend.

The 22-year-old tapped on his experience at last year’s competition to finish a bogey-free second round with three birdies.

He said: “When I went here this year, I had in mind that it was quite a tough course. And when I got here feeling way better than I felt last year, I thought, well it’s not that difficult if you put yourself in good positions and that’s what I executed very well and that’s what makes the course enjoyable for me now.”