Gojek GM Lien unveils 9-man team to vie for SA leadership; vows to 'restore cohesion'

He has scaled Everest and run ultramarathons through the Amazon and across the Gobi desert, and some might say Lien Choong Luen's next challenge will be equally onerous.

The 43-year-old general manager of ride-hailing firm Gojek yesterday announced his intention to contest the Singapore Athletics (SA) elections, which are set to take place on Sept 25.

He will lead a slate of nine called "Team Ground Up", which includes former national sprinter Gary Yeo. Their pledge: "To restore cohesion and build strong ties across the athletics community in Singapore."

SA has been beset by controversy over the last five years, courting negative headlines because of legal letters, leaked WhatsApp chats appearing to show plots against coaches and high-profile disputes between leading athletes.

Lien, a member of the Singapore Masters Track and Field Association, said he and his team were "clear-eyed" about the problems that have hit the beleaguered association, but added that his desire to see the sport rise again was the main reason for wanting to step into the hot seat.

"Over the past two years, the acrimony has become extreme," he said, noting several legal issues that SA has become embroiled in during that time.

"We bring a new team, a new beginning, and a clean slate. And I feel we also present... the best opportunity to reset the long-standing grievances that are now there (within the sport)."

Lien and his team could face a challenge during the elections, and he added that, if voted in, his priority would be to resolve all outstanding legal issues that have affected SA, with improving transparency and accountability also high on his agenda.

He has been with Gojek since February last year. Before that, he served in the military for 14 years, where he was a former commando officer, and then spent five years as a strategy consultant leading the McKinsey Centre for Government (South-east Asia), serving clients in the technology and consumer industries.

A former schools 800m runner and national junior squash player, he also previously served in other national sports associations - as a committee member of Triathlon Singapore from 2005-2007, and then as assistant honorary secretary of the Singapore Squash Rackets Association from 2008-2010.

TEAM GROUND UP'S ELECTION SLATE

PRESIDENT Lien Choong Luen VICE-PRESIDENT (TRAINING & SELECTION) Gary Yeo VICE-PRESIDENT (COMPETITIONS) Joe Yap VICE-PRESIDENT (FINANCE & PARTNERSHIP) Marinda Teo HONORARY SECRETARY Arthur Lin HONORARY TREASURER Belinda Neo COMMITTEE MEMBER Jonathan Tan Liong COMMITTEE MEMBER Chen Siyuan COMMITTEE MEMBER Kelvin Ang

Aside from getting SA's house in order, Lien also hopes to build a framework which will lead to "longer-term high performance targets and goals".

When asked if he hoped the sport could deliver medals at the regional and continental levels during his tenure if elected, he said: "What we want to deliver is a process, rather than specific outputs."

He added that this could come through solving the association's internal governance issues and aligning the plans of national athletes with those of national sports agency Sport Singapore. "There are about 45 medals at stake in athletics, and at the last SEA Games, we won three (bronzes).

"I don't want to criticise the (current) committee or athletes. I want us to be more competitive across a broader swathe of events... (and) give more reasons for Singaporeans to tune in to the finals. If you can win, even better."

Lien's slate features Yeo, a former SA athletes commission representative who resigned from his role in March.

He will run for the post of vice-president (training and selection).

The other two vice-presidential candidates are veteran official Joe Yap (competitions) and DBS data analyst Marinda Teo (finance and partnership).

In their media release, the team said: "With this slate of professionals who have both passion for the sport as well as deep experience in running high-performance organisations, their combined expertise will help the team bring athletics to new heights."