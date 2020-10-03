Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1

1st 3 Baltic Beat ($16-$8) 

2nd 4 Moon Game ($9)

3rd 10 Rooibos ($21)

4th 8 Carlino

Forecast $14 Place forecast (3-4) $4, (3-10) $25, (4-10) $31 Tierce $305 Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)

RACE 2

1st 6 Frosty Rain ($6-$5.10)

2nd 10 Gimme A Wish ($38)

3rd 5 Electric Daisy ($10)

4th 4 Wonder Woman

Forecast $61 Place forecast (6-10) $18, (5-6) $4, (5-10) $53 Tierce $306 Trio $75 Quartet $1,099 ($1,351 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Gift Of Peace

RACE 3

1st 3 Marmara Sea ($7-$6)

2nd 4 Dubula ($11)

3rd 5 Duke Of Cards (No 3rd dividend)

4th 6 Popsicle Toes

Forecast $5 Tierce $14 Trio $5 Quartet $45 Scratching: 2 Philos

RACE 4

1st 1 Barberton Silver ($10-$6)

2nd 2 Finley Hill ($8)

3rd 6 At The Opera (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Fiery Fort

Forecast $3 Tierce $32 Trio $7 Quartet $34 Scratchings: 3 Maningi Indaba, 5 Impressive Master

RACE 5

1st 5 Moonlightstranger ($24-$7)

2nd 11 Billi Ann ($16)

3rd 3 Edo Furin ($14)

4th 4 Geoffrey Palace

Forecast $84 Place forecast (5-11) $20, (3-5) $15, (3-11) $34 Tierce $932 Trio $147 Quartet No winner ($472 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Going Biarritz

RACE 6

1st 6 Norfolk Pine ($31-$10)

2nd 5 Riga D'Ora ($19)

3rd 8 Sark ($20)

4th 2 Mio Grande

Forecast $98 Place forecast (5-6) $21, (6-8) $22, (5-8) $34 Tierce $870 Trio $415 Quartet No winner ($854 carried forward) Scratchings: 9 Takatul, 10 Final Assembly

RACE 7

1st 3 Big Bay ($67-$11)

2nd 2 Sullenberger ($6)

3rd 4 Omega Onslaught ($5.10)

4th 1 Verbarium

Forecast $18 Place forecast (2-3) $7, (3-4) $17, (2-4) $3 Tierce $289 Trio $23 Quartet $305

RACE 8

1st 10 Elusive Jaid ($81-$16)

2nd 3 Bloom ($6)

3rd 2 Forest Field ($35)

4th 5 Linda Loves Lace

Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-10) $13, (2-10) $127, (2-3) $30 Tierce $2,273 Trio $249 Quartet No winner ($332 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

