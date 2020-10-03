Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 3 Baltic Beat ($16-$8)
2nd 4 Moon Game ($9)
3rd 10 Rooibos ($21)
4th 8 Carlino
Forecast $14 Place forecast (3-4) $4, (3-10) $25, (4-10) $31 Tierce $305 Trio $86 Quartet No winner ($658 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 6 Frosty Rain ($6-$5.10)
2nd 10 Gimme A Wish ($38)
3rd 5 Electric Daisy ($10)
4th 4 Wonder Woman
Forecast $61 Place forecast (6-10) $18, (5-6) $4, (5-10) $53 Tierce $306 Trio $75 Quartet $1,099 ($1,351 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Gift Of Peace
RACE 3
1st 3 Marmara Sea ($7-$6)
2nd 4 Dubula ($11)
3rd 5 Duke Of Cards (No 3rd dividend)
4th 6 Popsicle Toes
Forecast $5 Tierce $14 Trio $5 Quartet $45 Scratching: 2 Philos
RACE 4
1st 1 Barberton Silver ($10-$6)
2nd 2 Finley Hill ($8)
3rd 6 At The Opera (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Fiery Fort
Forecast $3 Tierce $32 Trio $7 Quartet $34 Scratchings: 3 Maningi Indaba, 5 Impressive Master
RACE 5
1st 5 Moonlightstranger ($24-$7)
2nd 11 Billi Ann ($16)
3rd 3 Edo Furin ($14)
4th 4 Geoffrey Palace
Forecast $84 Place forecast (5-11) $20, (3-5) $15, (3-11) $34 Tierce $932 Trio $147 Quartet No winner ($472 carried forward) Scratching: 9 Going Biarritz
RACE 6
1st 6 Norfolk Pine ($31-$10)
2nd 5 Riga D'Ora ($19)
3rd 8 Sark ($20)
4th 2 Mio Grande
Forecast $98 Place forecast (5-6) $21, (6-8) $22, (5-8) $34 Tierce $870 Trio $415 Quartet No winner ($854 carried forward) Scratchings: 9 Takatul, 10 Final Assembly
RACE 7
1st 3 Big Bay ($67-$11)
2nd 2 Sullenberger ($6)
3rd 4 Omega Onslaught ($5.10)
4th 1 Verbarium
Forecast $18 Place forecast (2-3) $7, (3-4) $17, (2-4) $3 Tierce $289 Trio $23 Quartet $305
RACE 8
1st 10 Elusive Jaid ($81-$16)
2nd 3 Bloom ($6)
3rd 2 Forest Field ($35)
4th 5 Linda Loves Lace
Forecast $33 Place forecast (3-10) $13, (2-10) $127, (2-3) $30 Tierce $2,273 Trio $249 Quartet No winner ($332 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)