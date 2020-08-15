Friday’s South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 1 All The Stars ($15-$7)
2nd 4 Izze Kloth ($23)
3rd 9 Sweet Spring ($6)
4th 6 Urban Oasis
Forecast $82 Place forecast (1-4) $27, (1-9) $5, (4-9) $24 Tierce $762 Trio $76 Quartet No winner ($996 carried forward)
RACE 2
1st 9 Apple Magic ($19-$8)
2nd 1 Ghalyoon ($7)
3rd 3 Gibral De Roche ($9)
4th 7 Gilded Age
Forecast $20 Place forecast (1-9) $8, (3-9) $11, (1-3) $9 Tierce $80 Trio $21 Quartet No winner ($1,890 carried forward)
RACE 3
1st 4 Viva Le Bleu ($15-$5.10)
2nd 7 Sheza Rockstar ($20)
3rd 8 Oasis Queen ($9)
4th 2 Lateral’s Flash
Forecast $58 Place forecast (4-7) $19, (4-8) $10, (7-8) $23 Tierce $1,073 Trio $191 Quartet $3,111 ($3,333 carried forward) Scratching: 1 On The Scent
RACE 4
1st 1 Impressive Master ($24-$8)
2nd 8 King Capone ($31)
3rd 4 Blackbeard ($14)
4th 5 Jurist
Forecast $96 Place forecast (1-8) $37, (1-4) $14, (4-8) $46 Tierce $945 Trio $195 Quartet No winner ($4,652 carried forward) Scratchings: 11 Ocean Master, 15 Omaha Tribe, 16 Two Guns
RACE 5
1st 6 Barberton Silver ($17-$8)
2nd 4 Finley Hill ($12)
3rd 7 Fiery Fort ($24)
4th 9 Okavango Delta
Forecast $25 Place forecast (4-6) $12, (6-7) $37, (4-7) $32 Tierce $1,251 Trio $195 Quartet $6,645
RACE 6
1st 7 Marmara Sea ($10-$5.10)
2nd 6 Dubula ($7)
3rd 5 Duke Of Cards ($8)
4th 1 Toltec
Forecast $12 Place forecast (6-7) $5, (5-7) $6, (5-6) $10 Tierce $49 Trio $18 Quartet $35
RACE 7
1st 11 Easybyfar ($42-$9)
2nd 6 Reach For The Line ($8)
3rd 9 Takatul ($19)
4th 3 Spirit Of Song
Forecast $38 Place forecast (6-11) $14, (9-11) $22, (6-9) $21 Tierce $480 Trio $105 Quartet No winner ($294 carried forward) Scratching: 4 Over Count
RACE 8
1st 1 Blue Duchess ($15-$6)
2nd 7 Valeriana ($17)
3rd 9 Neverletugo ($7)
4th 3 Silver Fountain
Forecast $35 Place forecast (1-7) $16, (1-9) $6, (7-9) $14 Tierce $219 Trio $62 Quartet No winner ($634 carried forward)
RACE 9
1st 8 Royal Cavalier ($57-$16)
2nd 4 Natural Jade ($9)
3rd 3 Var’s Boy ($19)
4th 7 Beneficiary
Forecast $52 Place forecast (4-8) $24, (3-8) $45, (3-4) $43 Tierce $1,143 Trio $224 Quartet No winner ($978 jackpot carried forward to today’s SA meeting)