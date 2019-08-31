Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1
1st 8 Humanitarian ($269-$121)
2nd 3 Thomas Shelby ($7)
3rd 10 Rock Aloe ($26)
4th 7 Aqua Bolt Forecast $211 Place Forecast (3-8) $111, (8-10) $161, (3-10) $14 Tierce No winner ($3,970 carried forward) Trio $2,357 Quartet No winner ($700 carried forward)
Scratching: 2 Mio Vito
RACE 2
1st 7 Glory Days ($7-$5.10)
2nd 5 Beyond Temtation ($19) 3rd 12Ruby Dawn ($26)
4th 4 Ascending Heights Forecast $24 Place Forecast (5-7) $8, (7-12) $16, (5-12) $72 Tierce $361 Trio $82 Quartet No winner ($944 carried forward)
Scratching: 15 Tostada
Results of Races 3 to 9 were not available at press time. Log on to www.singaporepools.com.sg for the results.