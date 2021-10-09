Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:
1st 8 Blindlove ($44-$10)
2nd 7 Jungle Promise ($8)
3rd 11 Savannah Winter ($5.10)
4th 1 Alloway Grove
Forecast $37
Place forecast (7-8) $10, (8-11) $13, (7-11) $4
Tierce $155
Trio $25
Quartet $181
Scratchings: 2 Just So Easy, 5 Piece Of My Heart
RACE 2:
1st 3 Son Of Zeus ($55-$12)
2nd 2 Born A Star ($6)
3rd 6 Arizona Sky ($33)
4th 8 Mr Linebreaker Forecast $37
Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-6) $55, (2-6) $28
Tierce $3,367
Trio $161
Quartet No winner ($854 carried forward)
Scratching: 9 Ideal View
RACE 3:
1st 9 Jet Bomber ($372-$58)
2nd 3 Lauretta Mia ($7)
3rd 8 Colorama ($45)
4th 2 Ladonna Mia
Forecast $322
Place forecast (3-9) $45, (8-9) $114, (3-8) $33
Tierce $6,690
Trio $1,903
Quartet No winner ($2,766 carried forward)
Scratching: 11 Sailaway With Me
RACE 4:
1st 3 Aranjuez ($24-$9)
2nd 5 Miss Orange ($7)
3rd 2 Blackball (No 3rd dividend)
4th 4 Master Supreme
Forecast $10
Place forecast Refund
Tierce $82
Trio $13
Quartet $104
Scratching: 1 Christopher Robin, 6 Take The World
RACE 5:
1st 6 Legend Has It ($12-$7)
2nd 4 Sacred Ibis ($7)
3rd 7 Dancing Girl ($20)
4th 5 Silvia Louise Forecast $9
Place forecast (4-6) $5, (6-7) $18, (4-7) $18
Tierce $305
Trio $76
Quartet No winner ($224 carried forward)
Scratching: 10 Sheeba Darling
RACE 6:
1st 1 Tarantino ($7-$5.10)
2nd 9 Glacier Gold ($7)
3rd 6 Razor Red ($8)
4th 3 Firstamongequals
Forecast $7
Place forecast (1-9) $4, (1-6) $5, (6-9) $6
Tierce $31
Trio $13
Quartet $44
Scratching: 10 Pearl Dancer
RACE 7:
1st 8 Williams Land ($37-$9)
2nd 2 Regimental ($6)
3rd 10 Alpha Pappa ($10)
4th 9 Evies First
Forecast $69
Place forecast (2-8) $18, (8-10) $12, (2-10) $4
Tierce $421
Trio $63
Quartet $203
Scratchings: 6 Crown Guardian, 11 Torio Lake, 12 Flaming Duchess
RACE 8:
1st 8 Alado's Pride ($53-$16)
2nd 10 Interstate ($13)
3rd 15 Uncle Charlie ($25)
4th 3 Mhlabeni
Forecast $61
Place forecast (8-10) $23, (8-15) $62, (10-15) $56
Tierce $1,275
Trio $633
Quartet No winner ($186 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)
Scratching: 17 Perfectly Putt