Friday's South Africa results

RACE 1:

1st 8 Blindlove ($44-$10)

2nd 7 Jungle Promise ($8)

3rd 11 Savannah Winter ($5.10)

4th 1 Alloway Grove

Forecast $37

Place forecast (7-8) $10, (8-11) $13, (7-11) $4

Tierce $155

Trio $25

Quartet $181

Scratchings: 2 Just So Easy, 5 Piece Of My Heart

RACE 2:

1st 3 Son Of Zeus ($55-$12)

2nd 2 Born A Star ($6)

3rd 6 Arizona Sky ($33)

4th 8 Mr Linebreaker Forecast $37

Place forecast (2-3) $12, (3-6) $55, (2-6) $28

Tierce $3,367

Trio $161

Quartet No winner ($854 carried forward)

Scratching: 9 Ideal View

RACE 3:

1st 9 Jet Bomber ($372-$58)

2nd 3 Lauretta Mia ($7)

3rd 8 Colorama ($45)

4th 2 Ladonna Mia

Forecast $322

Place forecast (3-9) $45, (8-9) $114, (3-8) $33

Tierce $6,690

Trio $1,903

Quartet No winner ($2,766 carried forward)

Scratching: 11 Sailaway With Me

RACE 4:

1st 3 Aranjuez ($24-$9)

2nd 5 Miss Orange ($7)

3rd 2 Blackball (No 3rd dividend)

4th 4 Master Supreme

Forecast $10

Place forecast Refund

Tierce $82

Trio $13

Quartet $104

Scratching: 1 Christopher Robin, 6 Take The World

RACE 5:

1st 6 Legend Has It ($12-$7)

2nd 4 Sacred Ibis ($7)

3rd 7 Dancing Girl ($20)

4th 5 Silvia Louise Forecast $9

Place forecast (4-6) $5, (6-7) $18, (4-7) $18

Tierce $305

Trio $76

Quartet No winner ($224 carried forward)

Scratching: 10 Sheeba Darling

RACE 6:

1st 1 Tarantino ($7-$5.10)

2nd 9 Glacier Gold ($7)

3rd 6 Razor Red ($8)

4th 3 Firstamongequals

Forecast $7

Place forecast (1-9) $4, (1-6) $5, (6-9) $6

Tierce $31

Trio $13

Quartet $44

Scratching: 10 Pearl Dancer

RACE 7:

1st 8 Williams Land ($37-$9)

2nd 2 Regimental ($6)

3rd 10 Alpha Pappa ($10)

4th 9 Evies First

Forecast $69

Place forecast (2-8) $18, (8-10) $12, (2-10) $4

Tierce $421

Trio $63

Quartet $203

Scratchings: 6 Crown Guardian, 11 Torio Lake, 12 Flaming Duchess

RACE 8:

1st 8 Alado's Pride ($53-$16)

2nd 10 Interstate ($13)

3rd 15 Uncle Charlie ($25)

4th 3 Mhlabeni

Forecast $61

Place forecast (8-10) $23, (8-15) $62, (10-15) $56

Tierce $1,275

Trio $633

Quartet No winner ($186 jackpot carried forward to today's South Africa meeting)

Scratching: 17 Perfectly Putt

