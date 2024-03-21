‘World’s fastest job ad’: Two S’poreans to get chance to intern at F1 champions Red Bull Racing

SINGAPORE - Motor racing fans here will get to see and experience the fast-paced world of Formula One with the Red Bull Racing team this season.

Red Bull Singapore on March 21 launched the Red Bull Intern Championship to offer two individuals a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work with the world championship team.

Touted as the “world’s fastest job ad”, applications for the internship programme are open. Two winners will be selected for a 2.5-month stint at the racing team’s headquarters in Milton Keynes, England, culminating in the Singapore Grand Prix on Sept 22.

Red Bull Singapore is targeting Singaporean motor racing enthusiasts aged 18 and above and the interns will get invaluable hands-on experience and the chance to witness the inner workings of a successful racing team through their roles in the marketing department.

Winner of six constructors’ titles and seven drivers’ championships, Red Bull Racing have started the 2024 season in dominant form, with three-time world champion Max Versappen top of the leaderboard with 51 points from two race wins and teammate Sergio Perez second on 36. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc is third on 28 points.

For more information on the Red Bull Intern Championship, visit the official Red Bull Singapore social media pages on TikTok, Instagram and its websites, as well as Red Bull racing’s official TikTok and Instagram accounts.