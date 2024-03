For a little while in Bahrain, it was almost possible to suspend belief.

Actually, more than a little while. Of course, nobody was seriously fooled when Daniel Ricciardo’s colourful RB-Honda RBPT VCARB 01 (hereafter known as an RB for brevity’s sake) topped the timesheets at the end of Feb 29’s first 2024 official free practice session from the McLarens of Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri.