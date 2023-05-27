Max Verstappen edges Fernando Alonso to clinch pole for Monaco Grand Prix

MONTE CARLO – At some point in the third qualifying session for the Monaco Grand Prix on Saturday, Fernando Alonso was told by his team that he was on provisional pole.

“I’m pushing like an animal,” the Aston Martin driver replied.

The Spaniard pushed as hard as he could but, in a thrilling end to the session with just 30sec left, Red Bull’s two-time world champion Max Verstappen overtook him by 0.084sec to clinch pole position for Sunday’s race.

It was Verstappen’s first Monaco Grand Prix pole.

It came after a dramatic finish to the day which saw provisional pole switch hands from Alonso to Verstappen to Alpine’s Esteban Ocon, and then from Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc to Alonso and finally Verstappen again.

“I’m very happy. In qualifying, you need to go all out and risk it all,” said Verstappen.

“My first sector wasn’t ideal in my final lap, I was a bit cautious but then I knew I was behind, so the last sector I just gave it everything I had, clipped a few barriers and was very happy to be on pole here for the first time.

“We need a clean start tomorrow. In Monaco, anything can happen, a safety car, rain, you name it. There’s always a bit of chaos involved. Race pace-wise, the car is quick, so that is not the problem. Just need to keep it clean and calm.”

Alonso, meanwhile, admitted that it was a “shame” that he lost out right at the end.

“Obviously, pole position means a lot in Monaco but, today, Max was a little bit faster,” he said.

“I think first row on the grid here for us is quite a big thing. Let’s see tomorrow what we can do in terms of strategy, if there is any weather coming. We will try to win it.

“We normally have a good start. Max is a bit inconsistent, so maybe (he) has one of those bad ones tomorrow.”