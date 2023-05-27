Red Bull’s Sergio Perez to start last after Monaco GP crash

Sergio Perez's Red Bull car is removed from the track after he crashed during qualifying, ahead of the Monaco grand prix. PHOTOS: AFP, EPA-EFE
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

MONACO - Red Bull’s title contender Sergio Perez crashed and qualified last on Saturday for the showcase Monaco Formula One Grand Prix he won a year ago.

The first corner smash brought out red flags to halt the action with just over 11 minutes remaining of the opening session.

The impact punched a hole in the side of the car and left debris scattered on the track.

The session restarted once the Red Bull car had been winched away and Perez’s time left him bottom of the timesheets, leaving the Mexican with either a back of the grid slot on Sunday or a start from the pitlane.

Red Bull have won all five races so far this season, four of them with one-two finishes.

Double world champion Max Verstappen, the 2021 winner in Monaco and fastest in the first phase of qualifying, leads Perez by 14 points.

The qualifying round in the Mediterranean principality is crucial, perhaps the most important of the season, as overtaking is extremely difficult on the tight and twisty streets.

Monaco was also a race that Perez had high hopes of winning, with most of the Mexican’s previous victories secured on street circuits. REUTERS

More On This Topic
Lewis Hamilton encouraged by changes to his Mercedes
Red Bull’s Max Verstappen overcomes struggles to top Monaco practice

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top